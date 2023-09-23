Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 224.0% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 78,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

