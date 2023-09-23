Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $146.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

