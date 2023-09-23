Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.18 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

LRCX stock opened at $619.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

