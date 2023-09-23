Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.20. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

