Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MET opened at $64.41 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.