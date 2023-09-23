Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

UPS stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.51 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.