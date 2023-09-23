Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,075.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,782.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

