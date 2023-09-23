Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,920 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

