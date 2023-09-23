Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 169,502 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 248,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

