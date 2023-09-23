Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $206.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

