Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

