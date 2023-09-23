Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,875.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,936.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

