Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

