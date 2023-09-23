Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $30,618,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE:FNV opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

