Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.13% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

FLLV opened at $48.11 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

