Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

