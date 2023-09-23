Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
