FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

