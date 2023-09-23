G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,853.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.