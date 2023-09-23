Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
