Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

