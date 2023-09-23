GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

