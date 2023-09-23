Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,739,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

