Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $17.21 million and $69,786.06 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.7821469 USD and is down -11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130,440.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

