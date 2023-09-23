Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.13

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.13 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 76,773 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.25.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

