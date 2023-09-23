Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.89

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.89 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.98). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.02), with a volume of 124,201 shares traded.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.59. The stock has a market cap of £228.55 million, a P/E ratio of -166.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

