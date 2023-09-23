Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 929,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,485. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.24.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.