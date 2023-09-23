General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 8.1% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 85.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in General Electric by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.