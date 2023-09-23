Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,908 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

