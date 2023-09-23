Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,888. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.