Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

