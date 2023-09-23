Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,923 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

