Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,694 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after acquiring an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. 447,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,145. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

