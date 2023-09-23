Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,668.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 777,616 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 320,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,441,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 152.58%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

