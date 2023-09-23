Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.13. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPH

Graphite One Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$144.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

About Graphite One

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.