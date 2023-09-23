Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.53

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.53 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.75 ($0.94). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 77.05 ($0.95), with a volume of 464,222 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.45.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

