Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 3.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 100,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 24.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

