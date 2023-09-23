Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.40 on Friday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
