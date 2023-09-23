Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

