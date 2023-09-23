Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.