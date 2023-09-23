Guardian Investment Management Buys Shares of 5,005 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.