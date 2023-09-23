Guardian Investment Management Has $502,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,779 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,988,000 after purchasing an additional 773,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,091. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

