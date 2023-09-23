Guardian Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $153.08. 2,380,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

