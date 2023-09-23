Guardian Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 8,191,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,847. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

