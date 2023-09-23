Guardian Investment Management Sells 175 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. 2,213,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.