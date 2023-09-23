Guardian Investment Management Sells 6,860 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Investment Management cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

