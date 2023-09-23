Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 4,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.