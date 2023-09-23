GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 109,400 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,021,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 4.7% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

