Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

