Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,562 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stem were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

