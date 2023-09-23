Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.21 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

