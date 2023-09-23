Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,955 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,034,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

